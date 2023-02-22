By Joe Tigay

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Investing is unpredictable, it is essential to have a diversified, long term perspective embracing patience in navigating uncertainty and achieving success. To do that financial advisors are looking at new financial instruments that specialize in minimizing market risk. Forrest Gump’s Iconic quote highlights the need for Investment Advisors to turn to Hedged Equity. Growing rapidly since the Covid crash and correction, Hedged Equity is a strategic tool in navigating uncertainty. Built into a portfolio, it is a diversified approach to investment, aligning with long-term goals and promoting patience, and providing a potential safety net and increased returns for investors.

Hedged equity involves using financial instruments, such as options, index futures or short selling, to minimize a stock portfolio’s exposure to market risk. In simpler terms, it’s like having a safety net that protects your investments during market downturns. By employing alternative strategies, investors can reduce their overall risk and potentially increase returns. Just like Forrest Gump’s ability to run saved him from adversity in bullies, saved him and his platoon from danger in Vietnam, and increased his return by getting him into college and making him famous when he ran just for the sake of running.

Another key benefit of hedged equity is that it can help to reduce the impact of market volatility on your portfolio. During times of uncertainty, stock prices can be greatly impacted by various factors, such as economic events, political changes and natural disasters. Hedged equity, helps investors can limit their exposure to these types of risks. Just like Forrest Gump’s steady approach to life, which helps him navigate reducing the chances of getting blindsided by unexpected events. He stayed focused on what his goals were.

Additionally, hedged equity contains the potential for increased returns. By using financial instruments to hedge against market risks, investors can capture market gains while also limiting potential losses. This can result in a higher return on investment compared to a traditional stock portfolio, much like Forrest Gump’s simple yet effective approach to life leading to unexpected success and happiness. “We don’t have to worry about money no more. And I said, that’s good! One less thing.”

It’s important to keep in mind that there is no a one-size-fits-all approach and alternative investments like hedged equity may not be suitable for all investors. As with any investment strategy, there are specific risks and costs involved, and it’s crucial to understand these before implementing a hedged equity strategy.

A hedged equity and alternative investments are part of a diversified portfolio, appealing in unpredictable markets. Providing investors with a potential safety net and increased returns. By employing a hedged equity strategy, investors can reduce their exposure to market risk and potentially increase their returns, providing stability and peace of mind during uncertain times.

“That’s all I have to say about that”

