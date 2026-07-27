Unlocking Texas Instruments (TXN) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Texas Instruments' (TXN) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing TXN's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $5.46 billion, marking an improvement of 22.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of TXN's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Closer Look at TXN's Revenue Streams Abroad

Rest of World accounted for 1.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $98 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.03%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $97.97 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of World contributed $91 million (1.9%) and $83 million (1.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $1.08 billion in revenue, making up 19.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion, this meant a surprise of -1.82%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $1.07 billion, or 22.2%, in the previous quarter, and $891 million, or 20%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Japan generated $330 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.63% compared to the $335.48 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Japan accounted for $289 million (6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $295 million (6.6%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $606 million came from Rest of Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.1%. This represented a surprise of +7.21% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $565.23 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $555 million, or 11.5%, and $487 million, or 11%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, China contributed $1.22 billion in revenue, making up 22.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion, this meant a surprise of +8.82%. Looking back, China contributed $1.02 billion, or 21.2%, in the previous quarter, and $985 million, or 22.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Texas Instruments will post revenues of $5.91 billion, which reflects an increase of 24.6% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 1.7% from Rest of World ($98.71 million), 18.9% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($1.11 billion)5.7% from Japan ($334.85 million)9.6% from Rest of Asia ($567.12 million) and 19% from China ($1.12 billion).

For the full year, a total revenue of $21.29 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 20.4% from the year before. The revenues from Rest of World, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Rest of Asia and China are expected to make up 1.8%, 20.4%, 6%, 10.4%, and 20.3% of this total, corresponding to $384.54 million, $4.34 billion, $1.27 billion, $2.22 billion, and $4.33 billion, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Texas Instruments' leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Texas Instruments, bearing a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Texas Instruments' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.8% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Texas Instruments is a part, has declined 4.2% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 0.5% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.8% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 0.9%

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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