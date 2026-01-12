Unlocking TD SYNNEX (SNX) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of TD SYNNEX's (SNX) international operations for the quarter ending November 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this high-tech contractor, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into SNX's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $17.38 billion, marking an increase of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting SNX's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Exploring SNX's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $1.38 billion came from Asia-Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.9%. This represented a surprise of +10.98% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.24 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.21 billion, or 7.7%, and $1.1 billion, or 7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe generated $6.49 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 37.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +14.15% compared to the $5.69 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $5.17 billion (33.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $5.5 billion (34.7%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX to report a total revenue of $15.44 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia-Pacific and Japan and Europe are predicted to be 7%, and 33.4%, corresponding to amounts of $1.08 billion, and $5.15 billion, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $64.32 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.9% from the year before. The revenues from Asia-Pacific and Japan and Europe are expected to make up 7.4%, and 33% of this total, corresponding to $4.75 billion, and $21.25 billion, respectively.

Wrapping Up

TD SYNNEX's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

TD SYNNEX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has witnessed a decline of 3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 1.9%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which TD SYNNEX belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 1.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 3.5% during this timeframe.

