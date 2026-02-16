Unlocking ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp.'s (ON) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this semiconductor components maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing ON's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.53 billion, marking a decline of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of ON's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding ON's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Hong Kong contributed $426.5 million in revenue, making up 27.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $411.25 million, this meant a surprise of +3.71%. Looking back, Hong Kong contributed $424.9 million, or 27.4%, in the previous quarter, and $453.5 million, or 26.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $331.6 million came from Singapore during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.7%. This represented a surprise of -2.15% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $338.88 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $320.1 million, or 20.6%, and $460.2 million, or 26.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

United Kingdom accounted for 22% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $337.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.48%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $345.67 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, United Kingdom contributed $315 million (20.3%) and $384.2 million (22.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to report $1.49 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. Hong Kong, Singapore and United Kingdom are expected to contribute 27.1% (translating to $402.66 million), 21% ($313.07 million), and 22.7% ($337.79 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $6.3 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 5% from the year before. The revenues from Hong Kong, Singapore and United Kingdom are expected to make up 27.1%, 21.3%, and 22.2% of this total, corresponding to $1.71 billion, $1.34 billion, and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Closing Remarks

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

ON Semiconductor Corp., bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 19.7%, against a downturn of 1.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts ON Semiconductor Corp. among its entities, has depreciated by 4.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 54.6% versus the S&P 500's 1.7% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 0.4% over the same period.

