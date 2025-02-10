Unlocking Q4 Potential of Yeti (YETI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yeti (YETI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $554.08 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yeti metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' to reach $183.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' will reach $362.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Category- Other' at $9.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' will reach $187.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' of $367.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- United States' stands at $452.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International' should come in at $106.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Yeti have returned -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, YETI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

