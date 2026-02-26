Unlocking Q4 Potential of Xeris Biopharma (XERS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Xeris Biopharma (XERS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating an increase of 200% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $81.43 million, representing an increase of 35.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Xeris Biopharma metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Revenue- Gvoke' will reach $26.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Revenue- Keveyis' will reach $43.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +292.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty, contract and other' should come in at $1.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -67.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product revenue, net' will reach $81.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Revenue- Recorlev' to come in at $11.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.1%.

Xeris Biopharma shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XERS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)

