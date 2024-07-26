Unlocking Q4 Potential of Western Digital (WDC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital (WDC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 163.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.77 billion, up 41.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Western Digital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Flash' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- HDD' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- HDD' reaching $585.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $268 million.



Shares of Western Digital have demonstrated returns of -13.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), WDC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

