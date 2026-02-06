Unlocking Q4 Potential of Waste Connections (WCN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections (WCN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Waste Connections metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' to come in at $178.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' will reach $43.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling' to reach $53.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total collection' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Recycling' will reach $60.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- E&P' of $165.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' will reach $334.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' should come in at $469.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Central' reaching $396.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' should arrive at $426.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Western' at $520.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Over the past month, Waste Connections shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

