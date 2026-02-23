Unlocking Q4 Potential of Vistra (VST): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (VST) will report quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 120.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 32.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Vistra metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total retail electricity sales volumes' should come in at 33068 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 32022 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Retail' to reach $608.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $600.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' should arrive at $33.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- East' stands at $634.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $774.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Texas' will reach $445.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $598.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vistra have demonstrated returns of +7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

