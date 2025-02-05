Unlocking Q4 Potential of Vertex (VRTX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.99 per share, indicating a decline of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.77 billion, representing an increase of 10% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vertex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' to reach $2.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should come in at $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Vertex have demonstrated returns of +18.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

