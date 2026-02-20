Unlocking Q4 Potential of Universal Health Services (UHS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Universal Health Services (UHS) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.48 billion, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' of $2.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' to come in at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Admissions - Behavioral health' at 121,441 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 114,684 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' reaching $436.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $360.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' will reach $245.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $220.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Universal Health Services shares have recorded returns of +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UHS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

