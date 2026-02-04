Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tradeweb (TW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tradeweb Markets (TW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $516.68 million, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tradeweb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' reaching $208.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' will likely reach $8.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' should come in at $4.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' to reach $381.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' at $557.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $508.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' will reach $1089.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $988.08 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' stands at $1612.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1253.05 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' of $34.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' will reach $16.92 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.56 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' will reach $46.49 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.36 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' to come in at $2790.54 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2292.06 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' should arrive at $28.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.56 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Tradeweb have demonstrated returns of -10.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

