Unlocking Q4 Potential of Townsquare (TSQ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media (TSQ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 81.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $106.4 million, exhibiting a decrease of 9.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Townsquare metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions' will reach $18.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Broadcast Advertising' of $45.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Digital Advertising' will reach $40.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Townsquare shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

