Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tapestry (TPR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tapestry (TPR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.57 billion, declining 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tapestry metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Coach' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' at $56.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' to reach $292.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Coach' stands at $389.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $395.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade' of $11.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>



Over the past month, Tapestry shares have recorded returns of -12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

