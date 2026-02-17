Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 88.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $276 million, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tandem Diabetes Care metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Supplies and Other' reaching $141.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pump' will reach $134.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Pump- United States' to come in at $108.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Pump- Outside the United States' will likely reach $26.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Supplies and Other- United States' to reach $94.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Sales- United States' of $203.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States' should come in at $46.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Sales- Outside the United States' stands at $72.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -99.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Pump Shipments - Total Worldwide' will reach 35,032 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pump Shipments - Outside the United States' will reach 9,400 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,000 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pump Shipments - United States' at 25,632 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24,000 .

Over the past month, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Currently, TNDM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.