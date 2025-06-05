Unlocking Q4 Potential of Smucker (SJM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Smucker (SJM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.19 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Smucker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' should arrive at $462.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' to come in at $707.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $435.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' stands at $310.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks' of $269.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' will reach $177.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $210.30 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' at $94.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' to reach $62.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.10 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' reaching $117.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>



Shares of Smucker have demonstrated returns of -0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.