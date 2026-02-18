Unlocking Q4 Potential of Skyward (SKWD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating an increase of 16.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $374 million, representing an increase of 22.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Skyward metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $22.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net earned premiums' to reach $349.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Expense ratio' of 28.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss ratio' stands at 62.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined ratio' reaching 91.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Skyward shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SKWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD)

