Unlocking Q4 Potential of Skechers (SKX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Skechers (SKX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 32.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Skechers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Total Wholesale' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Total Direct-to-Consumer' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- International- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $701.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- International- Wholesale' will likely reach $730.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Domestic- Wholesale' will reach $388.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Domestic- Direct-to-Consumer' to come in at $402.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $671.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa' at $490.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Skechers have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, SKX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

