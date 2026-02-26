Unlocking Q4 Potential of Sea Limited (SE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating an increase of 45.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.78 billion, representing an increase of 36.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sea Limited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other Services' will reach $50.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' to reach $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +53.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- E-Commerce' of $4.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +34.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Digital Entertainment - Quarterly active users' to come in at 670 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 618 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Digital Entertainment - Quarterly paying users' should come in at 60 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' should arrive at $371.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $289.73 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce' will reach $214.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $152.21 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' at $283.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $210.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Sea Limited have returned -17.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, SE carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.