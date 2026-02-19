Unlocking Q4 Potential of Realty Income Corp. (O): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Realty Income Corp. (O) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, indicating an increase of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.46 billion, representing an increase of 9.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $79.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' should come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' at $84.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $646.96 million.

Shares of Realty Income Corp. have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), O is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.