Unlocking Q4 Potential of Quanta Services (PWR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Quanta Services (PWR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Quanta Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' to come in at $6.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +76.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Backlog' should arrive at $39.52 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' should come in at $6.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.91 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $33.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will likely reach $647.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $445.19 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $110.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Quanta Services have demonstrated returns of +15.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PWR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

