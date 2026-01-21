Unlocking Q4 Potential of Preferred Bank (PFBC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Preferred Bank (PFBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, indicating an increase of 23.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $76.3 million, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Preferred Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 29.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Interest - Earning Assets' of $7.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' to reach $70.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.17 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $4.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.64 million.

Shares of Preferred Bank have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PFBC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

