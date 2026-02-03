Unlocking Q4 Potential of Phillips 66 (PSX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Phillips 66 (PSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share, indicating an increase of 1506.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $30.15 billion, representing a decline of 11.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 18.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Phillips 66 metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues and Other Income- Sales and other operating revenues' should come in at $30.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues and Other Income- Equity in earnings of affiliates' will reach $246.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Petroleum products sales volumes' will reach 2,255.99 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,402.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel)' should arrive at $12.90 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.09 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel)' of $10.62 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.58 .

Analysts expect 'Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel)' to come in at $13.58 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.68 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel)' will likely reach $11.45 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.74 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel)' reaching $12.44 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.08 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Refined Petroleum Products Production - Atlantic Basin/Europe' at 535.87 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 559.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Refined Petroleum Products Sales - U.S. Marketing- Total - Barrels Per Day' to reach 1,962.33 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,087.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Midstream- Transportation Volumes- Pipelines' will reach 3,161.52 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,168.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Midstream- Transportation Volumes- Terminals' stands at 3,100.02 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,107.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Phillips 66 shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

