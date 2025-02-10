Unlocking Q4 Potential of Pegasystems (PEGA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Pegasystems (PEGA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $482.32 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 11.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pegasystems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription services' at $236.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription license' of $186.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $423.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Perpetual license' to come in at $2.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -55.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $57.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Subscription services' will reach $196.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.30 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Subscription license' to reach $179.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $206.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Pegasystems have demonstrated returns of +11.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

