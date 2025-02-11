Unlocking Q4 Potential of PBF Energy (PBF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, PBF Energy (PBF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $2.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 500% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PBF Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Logistics' stands at $96.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Refining' will reach $6.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent' should come in at $6.09 per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.94 per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast' should arrive at $6.43 per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.93 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast' to come in at $4.39 per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.89 per barrel.

Analysts forecast 'Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast' to reach $4.85 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.29 per barrel.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross refining margin, excluding special items' at $5.58 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.88 per barrel.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Crude Oil and Feedstocks Throughput' reaching 79.32 MBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.8 MBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production - Gulf Coast' of 154.08 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 175.8 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production - Mid-Continent' will reach 147.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 143 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Production - East Coast' will reach 289.39 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 325.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production - Total' will likely reach 872.62 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 884.9 thousands of barrels of oil per day.



Shares of PBF Energy have demonstrated returns of -2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PBF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

