Unlocking Q4 Potential of Zoom Video (ZM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.13 billion, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoom Video metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' reaching $144.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA)' stands at $180.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $803.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' will reach 3,879. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,471 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' should arrive at $3.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' at $1.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.92 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' will likely reach $1.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.52 billion.



Shares of Zoom Video have demonstrated returns of -11.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

