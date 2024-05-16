Unlocking Q4 Potential of ViaSat (VSAT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ViaSat (VSAT) will announce quarterly loss of $0.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 103.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 67% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ViaSat metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product revenues' will reach $292.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Service revenues' reaching $825.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +109.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Government Systems - Product' should come in at $138.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Government Systems - Service' will likely reach $217.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +185.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Government Systems' stands at $356.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +63.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Commercial Networks' of $173.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Satellite Services' to come in at $578.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +95.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commercial Networks - Service' at $23.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial Networks - Product' should arrive at $149.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aircrafts in-service' will reach 3,637. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,230.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services' to reach $270.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems' will reach $89.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for ViaSat here>>>



Over the past month, shares of ViaSat have returned +15.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Currently, VSAT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

