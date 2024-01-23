Unlocking Q4 Potential of United Community Banks (UCBI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, United Community Banks (UCBI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $206.48 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United Community Banks metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio - Operating' of 58.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $97.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.28 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $25.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.27 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans' will likely reach $96.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.23 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest revenue' should come in at $199.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $209.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total noninterest income' will reach $32.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.35 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest revenue (FTE)' will reach $200.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $211.13 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, United Community Banks shares have recorded returns of 0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UCBI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

