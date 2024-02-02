Unlocking Q4 Potential of Uber (UBER): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Uber Technologies (UBER) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 48.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.75 billion, increasing 13.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Uber metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Mobility' will likely reach $5.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Freight' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Delivery' to reach $3.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America(LatAm)' of $660.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA)' will reach $2.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Total' reaching $37.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' should come in at $16.70 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.32 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Freight' should arrive at $1.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' at $19.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.89 billion.

Analysts expect 'Trips' to come in at 2,579. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,104 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will reach 152. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 131.



Over the past month, Uber shares have recorded returns of +15.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.