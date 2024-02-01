Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tradeweb (TW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tradeweb Markets (TW) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $368.08 million, exhibiting an increase of 25.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tradeweb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' should arrive at $124.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' to come in at $5.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' will reach $247.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' to reach $4.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed' at $58.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' will likely reach $24.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.56 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' will reach $16.53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.18.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' should come in at $60.91. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.95 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' will reach $1,514.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,068.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' reaching $524.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $400.88 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' stands at $944.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $629.21 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' of $21.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.23 billion.



Over the past month, Tradeweb shares have recorded returns of +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

