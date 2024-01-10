Unlocking Q4 Potential of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) to post quarterly earnings of $3 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $5.28 billion, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 63.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' stands at $513.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $504.85 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $2.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans' will likely reach $2.54 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $3.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $1.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Capital markets and advisory' to come in at $243.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $336 million.

Analysts forecast 'Card and cash management' to reach $687.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $671 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset management and brokerage' should come in at $347.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $345 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lending and deposit services' should arrive at $312.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $296 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $3.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.68 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other income' will reach $174.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $247 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



