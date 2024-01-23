Unlocking Q4 Potential of T-Mobile (TMUS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile (TMUS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 61%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $19.69 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some T-Mobile metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total service revenues' reaching $16.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Equipment revenues' should come in at $3.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other revenues' will reach $312.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Prepaid revenues' at $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' stands at 507.36 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 524 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' of 1,677.04 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,818 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Postpaid phone ARPU' will likely reach $48.84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.86 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Prepaid ARPU' to reach $35.29. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.29 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' will reach 917.50 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 927 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' should arrive at 786.45 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 891 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Prepaid customers' will reach 21,610.69 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,366 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Total postpaid customers' to come in at 97,751.91 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92,232 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



T-Mobile shares have witnessed a change of +5.57% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

