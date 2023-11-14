Unlocking Q4 Potential of Spectrum (SPB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Spectrum Brands (SPB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, indicating an increase of 137.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $759.86 million, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 48.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Spectrum metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' at $315.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G)' should arrive at $129.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC)' will reach $322.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Pet Care (GPC)' to come in at $58.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Garden (H&G)' will likely reach $21.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.10 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' will reach $20.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Spectrum shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SPB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

