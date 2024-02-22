Unlocking Q4 Potential of Shift4 Payments (FOUR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Shift4 Payments (FOUR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 74.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $278.85 million, increasing 39.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' should come in at $45.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' will likely reach $710.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End-to-End Payment Volume' should arrive at $32.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.70 billion.



