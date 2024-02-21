Unlocking Q4 Potential of SBA Communications (SBAC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SBA Communications (SBAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, indicating an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $683.81 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SBA Communications metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Site Development' will reach $43.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -42.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Site Leasing' of $640.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' to come in at $468.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' should come in at $169.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sites built - Total' should arrive at 87. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 162 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites acquired - Total' at 165. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,642 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic+International)' will reach $524.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $494.61 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' stands at $10.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.33 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' will reach $174.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $183.04 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of SBA Communications have experienced a change of -11.2% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.