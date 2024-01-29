Unlocking Q4 Potential of Royal Caribbean (RCL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Royal Caribbean (RCL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating an increase of 200.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.37 billion, representing an increase of 29.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' to reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' will reach 11,993.55 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,644.09 Days.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy Rate' will likely reach 105.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Cruise Days' of 12,676.31 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,052.96 Days.



View all Key Company Metrics for Royal Caribbean here>>>



Shares of Royal Caribbean have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RCL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.