Unlocking Q4 Potential of RingCentral (RNG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral (RNG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 38.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $569.65 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RingCentral metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscriptions' reaching $544.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $25.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Margin- Subscriptions' to reach 82.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR)' at $2.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for RingCentral here>>>



Shares of RingCentral have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RNG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

