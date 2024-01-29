Unlocking Q4 Potential of Reinsurance Group (RGA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group (RGA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.56 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums' reaching $3.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income' at $904.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' to come in at $36.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' should arrive at $122.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' of $78.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' stands at $186.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' to reach $6.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $71.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' will likely reach $10.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' will reach $68.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' will reach $87.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' should come in at $47.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Reinsurance Group have experienced a change of +5.7% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

