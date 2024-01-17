Unlocking Q4 Potential of RBB (RBB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBB (RBB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 62%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $27.6 million, exhibiting a decline of 33.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RBB metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 2.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 61.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $25.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.99 million.



Shares of RBB have demonstrated returns of -9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

