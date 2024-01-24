Unlocking Q4 Potential of Potlatch (PCH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Potlatch (PCH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 83.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $239.8 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Potlatch metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Timberlands' stands at $97.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Real Estate' to reach $22.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +93.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wood products' should come in at $148.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Potlatch have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PCH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

