Unlocking Q4 Potential of PepsiCo (PEP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PepsiCo (PEP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $28.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PepsiCo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America' to reach $7.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' should come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America' of $7.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Europe' will reach $4.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Latin America' will reach $3.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America' to come in at $1.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.93 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America' should arrive at $553.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $424 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' at $125.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Europe' will reach $391.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Quaker Foods North America' stands at $195.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $194 million.



Shares of PepsiCo have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

