Unlocking Q4 Potential of Medtronic (MDT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic (MDT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $8.44 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Medtronic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' should come in at $649.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic' of $929.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' reaching $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' at $3.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical' will likely reach $948.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' stands at $342.89 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular' should arrive at $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' to come in at $342.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure' will reach $838.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular' will reach $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' to reach $297.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Diabetes' will reach $208.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Medtronic have returned +8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, MDT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

