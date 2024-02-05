Unlocking Q4 Potential of Mattel (MAT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mattel (MAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 77.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.68 billion, increasing 19.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 36.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mattel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price' of $288.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels' should arrive at $401.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie' reaching $487.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Action Figures, Building Sets, Games' should come in at $341.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other' to come in at $284.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other' at $300.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie' will reach $233.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels' will reach $166.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geographic Area- International' will likely reach $811.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie' to reach $242.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels' stands at $198.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price' will reach $135.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>



Over the past month, Mattel shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

