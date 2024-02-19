Unlocking Q4 Potential of Main Street Capital (MAIN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Main Street Capital (MAIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $125.52 million, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Main Street Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments' will reach $48.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' should arrive at $60.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments' of $15.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Main Street Capital have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, MAIN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

