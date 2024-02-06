Unlocking Q4 Potential of Legget & Platt (LEG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Legget & Platt (LEG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Legget & Platt metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products' should come in at $335.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Trade sales- Specialized Products' to reach $310.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trade sales- Bedding Products' will reach $449.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products' at -9.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBIT- Bedding Products' will likely reach $19.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.40 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Legget & Platt here>>>



Over the past month, Legget & Platt shares have recorded returns of -11.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LEG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

