Unlocking Q4 Potential of Lakeland Financial (LKFN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lakeland Financial (LKFN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $58.2 million, declining 13.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lakeland Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 49.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non Interest Income' should come in at $10.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.52 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Lakeland Financial shares have recorded returns of -0.29% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LKFN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

