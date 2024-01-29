Unlocking Q4 Potential of Kirby (KEX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby (KEX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 53.7%. Revenues are expected to be $780.96 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kirby metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Inland transportation' at $353.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Distribution and services' reaching $345.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Marine transportation' will reach $435.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Coastal transportation' to reach $81.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Distribution and services' will likely reach $24.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.06 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Marine transportation' of $71.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kirby here>>>



Shares of Kirby have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KEX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.