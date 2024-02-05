Unlocking Q4 Potential of Kellanova (K): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kellanova (K) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating a decline of 21.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.09 billion, representing a decrease of 19.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kellanova metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Latin America' of $322.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Europe' reaching $585.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- North America' to come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -32.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- AMEA' should arrive at $653.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reported growth' will reach -15.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 8.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' at 5.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA)' will reach -8.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will likely reach 13.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' should come in at 10.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to reach 13.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Reported growth - Latin America' stands at 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.7% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Kellanova have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), K is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Kellanova (K) : Free Stock Analysis Report

