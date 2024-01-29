Unlocking Q4 Potential of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $521.48 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Janus Henderson Group plc metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Management fees' reaching $424.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees and other' should arrive at $69.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Performance fees' should come in at -$3.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -127.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $46.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Average' will reach $316.81 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $286.5 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Janus Henderson Group plc here>>>



Over the past month, Janus Henderson Group plc shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), JHG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.