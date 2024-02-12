Unlocking Q4 Potential of Iridium (IRDM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iridium Communications (IRDM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 400% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $195.23 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Iridium metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Engineering and support service' will reach $18.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should come in at $151.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscriber equipment' of $23.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service Revenue- Commercial' will reach $124.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Service Revenue- Government' stands at $26.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data' will likely reach $45.63. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Commercial - IoT data' will reach $7.35. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.50 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' to reach 2,146.49 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,860 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Billable Subscriber Additions - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' at 52.74 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Billable Subscribers' reaching 2,286.43 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,999 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Total Net billable Subscriber Additions' to come in at 50.68 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service' should arrive at 139.95 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 139 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Iridium shares have recorded returns of -9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRDM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

